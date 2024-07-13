BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BTSGU opened at $45.13 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

