BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ BTSGU opened at $45.13 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30.
About BrightSpring Health Services
