BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.63

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 24627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 98,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

