Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

