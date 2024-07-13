Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $50.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $388,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $6,938,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 216.0% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.