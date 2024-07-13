Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 59,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,700. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

