Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Down 96.3% in June

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

Bone Biologics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by $6.29. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bone Biologics will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

