Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at UBS Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.81.

OWL stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

