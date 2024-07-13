BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,642,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3 %

BJ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,087. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,106 shares of company stock worth $2,246,386. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

