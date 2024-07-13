Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $76,757.20 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile
BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
