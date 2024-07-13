Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Increased to Hold at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

