Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,300 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 623,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. 247,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHE

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.