Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 620.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BDRFF stock remained flat at $151.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $127.96 and a 12-month high of $162.19.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

