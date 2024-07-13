Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BHC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

