Barclays Trims Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Target Price to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

