Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Hold.

BCS opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Barclays by 82.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Barclays by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

