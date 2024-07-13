Barclays Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $215.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com cut shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.5 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.41. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.