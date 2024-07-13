Barclays Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $208.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $228.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $193.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CME Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

