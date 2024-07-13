Barclays Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $20.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,494,233 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,641. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.