Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKNIY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

