Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Bank7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Bank7

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.