Bank of America Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

