Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.95

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 79222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

