B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of RILYT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $21.23.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.