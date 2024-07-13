B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYK opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

