AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXTI. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXTI

AXT Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in AXT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in AXT by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.