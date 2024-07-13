Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 3,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,788. Aware has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

