Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,892,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

