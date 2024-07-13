Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $10.25 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $25.99 or 0.00044872 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.25 billion and $235.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,761,305 coins and its circulating supply is 394,414,935 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

