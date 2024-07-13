Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

