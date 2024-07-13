Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Trading Down 3.9%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 20,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

