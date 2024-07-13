Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Up 92.8% in June

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 326,600 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Aterian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.76. 135,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,169. Aterian has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

