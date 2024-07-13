Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 33.5% in June

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,300 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. 106,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 164,206 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.