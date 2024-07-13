ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Major Shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen Buys 61,849 Shares

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 61,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,707,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ak Jensen Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

