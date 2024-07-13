Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.08 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $64.08 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

