Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Tops $4.61

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $4.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.