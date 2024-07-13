AMH Equity Ltd Boosts Holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX makes up 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IRIDEX Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 94,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.83. IRIDEX Co. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.65.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRIX

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.