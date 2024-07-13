AMH Equity Ltd Acquires Shares of 125,000 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Under Armour accounts for 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 2,440,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

