AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

