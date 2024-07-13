Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.19

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 56522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 283,138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 224,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,750 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

