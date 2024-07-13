America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $429.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

