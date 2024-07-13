American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,915. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

