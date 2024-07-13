American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. 4,312,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,808. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

