American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.28.

AAL stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

