Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 170.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 54,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Alphabet stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.