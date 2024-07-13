Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $14,538,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

