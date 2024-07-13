Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.55

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 163712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.