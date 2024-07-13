Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

