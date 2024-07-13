Aion Price Reaches $0.0022 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $23.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00080111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010505 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

