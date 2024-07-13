AIA Group Ltd Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 71.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Ciena Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.76. 1,057,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,654 shares of company stock worth $929,794 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

