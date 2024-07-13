AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of New York Times by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. 1,023,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,665. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

